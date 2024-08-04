Manipur SI suspended over alleged assault on journalist

Guwahati, Aug 3:In a significant move, a Manipur police Sub Inspector(SI) has been suspended after an alleged assault on a local journalist who was covering a rally on August 2.

Taking immediate action on the matter, which sparked widespread outrage from the journalist fraternity of the state and the public, the government suspended the accused police officer, identified as SI Sh Nikhil Singh of CDO/IE, on Saturday.



It may be mentioned that the journalist was covering the mass rally of displaced persons, organised by the Committee on Protection of Meetei Victims (COPMeV). The cop snatched the mobile phone from the journalist’s hands and dropped it on the ground. Even after he identified himself as a journalist by showing his ID, the sub-inspector started assaulting him.



Later, another officer who knew the journalist and the officer-in-charge of Irilbung Police Station intervened. However, the cop continued attacking, and the victim was later admitted to a hospital.

