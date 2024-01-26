Manipur showcases ‘Ima Keithel’ centuries old all-women market at Kartavya Path on R-Day parade

Guwahati, Jan 26: In a captivating display during the 75th Republic Day parade, Manipur’s tableau took centre stage, featuring the iconic Ima Keithel, affectionately known as the “Mother’s Market.”

Ima Keithel, a 500-year-old market that is fully managed by women, stands as a prime illustration of "Nari Shakti," or women empowerment. It is globally unique, symbolising the strength and resilience of women in commerce and culture for centuries.



Under the theme "Thambal Gi Langla: Lotus Threads," the tableau creatively portrayed women engaged in the intricate process of extracting fine fibre from lotus stems.



The tableau further highlighted the traditional use of spinning wheels as these skilled women transformed lotus fibres into yarn.



This artistic representation showcased the cultural significance and craftsmanship associated with the age-old practice of working with lotus threads.



At the heart of the float, a woman took centre stage, skillfully weaving clothes on an "Eyong," a traditional Manipuri loom.



The scene was complemented by a replica of the iconic Ima Keithel building, positioned at the rear end of the float.



This imagery celebrated the heritage of Manipur, showcasing both the traditional weaving artistry and the symbolic presence of the renowned Ima Keithel in the tableau's composition.

