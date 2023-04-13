Manipur: Seven suspected Myanmar nationals held at Imphal

Imphal, April 13: Seven persons including two juveniles suspected to be Myanmar nationals were arrested when they arrived at Bir Tikendrajit International airport near Imphal, Police said.

According to police,the incident took place when the seven individuals including two juveniles(one boy and one girl) arrived at the airport from Pune via Kolkata by Indigo Flight (Number 6E-6359/6E-822) around 11.15am on April 11,2023.

They are detained at the Foreigner check post by a combined team of Tulihal Airport Police Station and Foreigner Check Post (FCP), Airport at the airport for further verification of their identities,police said. On thorough verification, they identified themselves as Myanmarese Nationals.

They further identified themselves as Suankhan Khai (28) son of Lian Khan khyal of Tuimui Chin District, Myanmar,Kam Sia Khai (19) son of Lia Za Vai of Kale Sagaing Region,Myanmar,Cing Num Eng (26) daughter of Thaum khan Lam of Lum Maul Village, Chin District, Myanmar,Thanglamchin (21) son of Lang Khango of Tuimui, Chin District, Myanmar,Niang Lun Kin (26) daughter of Pun Khan Thang of Kale Sagaing Region, Myanmar,two juvenile (one boy and a girl),it said.

They admitted that they didn’t possess valid travel documents. Further,Indian Aadhaar Card and PAN Card were found from their possessions,it said.

A case was registered at the Singjamei police station for further legal action, the official said. The five adults have been placed at Foreigners Detention Centre, Sajiwa by the Court. The two juveniles have been produced before the Juvenile Justice Board & placed at Juvenile Homes, the official added.