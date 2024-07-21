Manipur: Seven bombs defused in Imphal East during joint operation

Imphal, July 21: In a joint operation led by the Indian Army and Manipur Police, seven Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) were successfully defused in Imphal East district on Saturday, preventing a potential catastrophe, the defence spokesperson of Nagaland, Manipur, and South Arunachal said in a statement.

“The operation was initiated by intelligence reports received by an army column, alerting them to the presence of IEDs weighing 33 kg, which a specialised bomb-disposal unit neutralised," read the statement.



The Indian Army, in collaboration with the Manipur Police, conducted an operation to detect and defuse the seven IEDs in the Saichang Itham area of Imphal East district. The affected area, encompassing Moirangpurel and Itham villages, is a place of work for farmers and cattle-grazers.



Earlier in the week, a similar operation led to the recovery of a substantial quantity of arms and ammunition in Imphal East District. The operation resulted in the recovery of a large number of arms and ammunition, including 13 long-range mortars, four Burmese 'iron rod' (crude mortar), an IED, and one modified grenade launcher.

