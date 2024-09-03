Manipur sets up high-level committee to probe drone attacks

Guwahati, Sept. 03: The Manipur government has constituted a high-level committee to investigate the use of high-tech drones by militants to target peripheral areas of the state.

The committee will be chaired by Additional DGP Ashutosh Kumar Sinha and will include Major Generals SS Kartikeya and Ravroop Singh, along with senior officers Vipul Kumar and JK Birdi.

The decision to form this committee follows reports of repeated attacks by militants using drones, causing significant damage and loss of life in villages such as Koutruk and Senjam Chirag in West Imphal district.

The formation of the committee was ordered by Director General of Police Rajiv Singh.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister N. Biren Singh has condemned the drone attacks as "acts of terrorism".

In a statement on social media, Singh strongly disapproved of these assaults, stating, “Dropping bombs on civilian populations and security forces using drones is an act of terrorism, and I condemn such cowardly acts in the strongest terms."

Singh further declared that his government is taking these unprovoked assaults very seriously and "will take necessary action to combat such forms of terrorism against the indigenous population".

He added, "We denounce all forms of violence, and the people of Manipur shall unite against hate, division, and separatism."

Earlier on Monday evening, a drone attack in Senjam Chirang in the Imphal West district injured three family members. This incident was the second drone attack in the district in as many days.

Of late, the deployment of drones by militants has introduced new challenges for security personnel, who are working to contain violence and restore normalcy in the area.

Security agencies have described the incidents as "unprecedented," alleging that “Kuki militants used advanced drones to deploy rocket-propelled grenades (RPGs)”.

“While drone bombs have been commonly used in general warfare, this recent use of drones to deliver explosives against security forces and civilians "marked a significant escalation,” a statement issued by the security forces, on Monday, read.







AT Photo: A screenshot of Manipur Chief Minister, N Biren Singh's social media



