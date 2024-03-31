Manipur: Senior INC leader I. Hemochandra Singh tenders resignation

Imphal, Mar 31: Ahead of the Lok Sabha Election, senior Congress leader I Hemochandra Singh of Manipur tendered resignation from the party.

Singh was a former working PCC president who has been a minister in the state cabinet and is a long-time party loyalist.

In the last Assembly election, Singh was defeated by his rival, Y. Kemchand Singh, from the Singjamei Assembly constituency.



Party insiders said he was one of the hopeful candidates who wanted to contest the election from the Inner Manipur Parliamentary Constituency.



The Congress Party High Command, however, decided to give ticket to a fresh face, Bimol Akoijam, in the Inner Manipur constituency.



According to Singh, he has served the people for more than twenty-five years in different capacities as an MLA, as a minister, as an Assembly Speaker and also as different office bearers within the party and his resignation has nothing to do with any new aspiration. He is resigning from the party as he wanted to voice his opinions without inhibition for party lines.



While giving his reaction, PCC President K. Meghachandra said that Hemachandra resigned for personal reasons and that it is not related to election-related issues.

