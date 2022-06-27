84 years of service to the nation
North East

Manipur sends relief materials, personnel to flood-hit Assam

Imphal, June 27: Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Monday flagged off relief materials for the flood-affected people of Assam.

He flagged off the vehicles carrying relief materials from Kangla Gate in state capital Imphal.

"The relief materials include 135 quintals of rice, 102 bags of dal, 120 bags of salt, 120 boxes of mustard oil, which are worth about Rs 1 crore," Singh said.

Besides, 40 personnel of SDRF have also been deputed for rescue operations in the flood-affected areas of Assam, he said.

State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) Minister Awangbou Newmai said, "We are saddened by the loss of properties and lives due to the flood in neighbouring Assam."

We are also deliberating to send more help, he added.

