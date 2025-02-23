Manipur sees surrender, recovery of arms, ammunition after Guv's notice

Guwahati, Feb. 23: Following the joint operations carried out by the district police, Assam Rifles, and the Central Reserve Police Force's (CRPF) in public awareness, arms were voluntarily surrendered on Saturday in Manipur’s Churachandpur and Imphal East districts.

Sixteen arms and ammunition were surrendered In Churachandpur including 01 (one) M-16 rifle, 01 (one) SLR rifle, 02 (two) AK rifles, and 03 (three) INSAS rifles among other items.

Other items surrendered in Churachandpur included Under Barrel Grenade Launcher (UBGL), Carbine Machine guns, single barrel rifles, and rifle ammunition among others.

On the other hand, in Imphal East district, CMC cabine with magazine, motor shells, and ammunition were surrendered.

In a related development, search operations and area domination activities were conducted by security forces which led to the recovery of various arms and ammunition.

Hand grenades without detonator, pistols, and live ammunition among other items were recovered in Imphal East district, while country-made lathode and improvised explosive devices (IEDs) among other items were recovered in Tengnoupal district.

The surrender and recovery of arms come two days after Manipur Governor Ajay Bhalla on Thursday had urged for the surrender of illegal arms in an effort to restore peace in the state.

The Governor urged people, particularly the youth, to voluntarily surrender looted and illegally held weapons and ammunition at the nearest police station, outpost, or security forces camp within the next seven days.

Following the notification issued by the Governor, the COCOMI, an umbrella body of Imphal-based Meitei civil society organisations on Saturday has urged him to engage formally with local youth leaders to ensure a cooperative approach in recovering arms from civilian volunteers.