Manipur: Security forces recover huge cache of arms, ammunition

Imphal, Oct 20: Joint Columns of Security Forces comprising the Indian Army, Manipur Police, CRPF, BSF and IRB have recovered a huge cache of arms and ammunition in combing operations in the general area Sagolmang of Imphal East district in Manipur, according to army sources.

“In the last month, the security forces have conducted three major successful operations in Khamenlok-Gwalthabi, Wakan and Shantipur ridges which have resulted in the recovery of 18 Automatic Weapons, 1085 Bombs, 14 Improvised Mortars / Rocket Launchers, 06 Rifles / Pistols, 01 Mortar, 530 assorted ammunition and 132 other war-like stores. All the recovered weapons, ammunition and stores were handed over to Police as per laid down procedure on October 19, 2023,” says PRO & Spokesperson of Ministry of Defence(Manipur, Nagaland and Southern Arunachal Pradesh) in a press release today.

Khamenlok - Gwalthabi, Wakan and Shantipur ridges separate different villages of two warring communities in Imphal East, it said.

Intelligence reports were indicative of the build-up of weapons, ammunition and other war-like store caches by both the communities on either side of the ridges. The caches were probably being built up by inimical elements for attempting misadventure in each other's area, it added.

“The security forces took note of the intelligence inputs and carried out extensive surveillance and launched multiple search operations to recover maximum war-like stores with an aim to thwart any attempts of firing or arson by miscreants,” it further added. “The efforts of the Indian Army in the conduct of joint combing operations with Manipur Police and the synergy developed has enabled Manipur Police in regaining its confidence in handling the menace of armed miscreants, mobs and illegal possession of arms.”