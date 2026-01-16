Manipur security forces nab another accused in Bishnupur fuel station blast

Imphal, Jan 16: Security forces arrested one more person for his alleged involvement in a bomb explosion at a fuel station in Manipur's Bishnupur district last week, police said on Friday.

The 41-year-old accused was apprehended from the Lamphel Sana Keithel area in Imphal West district on Thursday, and a cache of arms and ammunition was recovered from his possession, a senior officer said.

"One SMG carbine along with four loaded magazines, one 9 mm pistol, and two 36 HE hand-grenades along with two detonators were recovered from his possession," the officer added.

Earlier, a 35-year-old cadre of the banned Kanglei Yawol Kanna Lup (KYKL) was arrested from the Komnao Makha Leikai area in Kakching district.

One of the arrested militants, identified as 35-year-old Hijam Manichandra Singh, an active KYKL cadre, is also accused of involvement in the January 8 explosion.

"The person, who was arrested on January 15, was an accomplice of the main accused in the bomb blast," the officer said.

A bomb was hurled at Elidas fuel station in Moirang Thana Leikai area in the evening on January 8.

According to investigators, militants riding a two-wheeler hurled a bomb at the fuel station, triggering the explosion. Although there were no casualties, the blast caused substantial damage to the facility.

The explosion prompted a three-day closure of all fuel stations across the valley areas in the northeastern state.

On January 13, Petrol pumps across Manipur resumed operations after the shutdown following talks between the MPDF and the State Home Department, which included government assurances on tightening security arrangements at fuel stations.

The fraternity had demanded enhanced security at fuel outlets, government accountability for incidents such as bomb explosions or kidnappings, compensation for infrastructure damage and adequate monetary relief in the event of injury or loss of life.