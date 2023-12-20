Manipur: Section 144 imposed in Churachandpur after fresh clashes

Guwahati, Dec 20: Fresh violence erupted again in the strife-hit Manipur prompting the state government to impose restrictions in Churachandpur district for the next two months under Code of Criminal Procedure section 144 on Tuesday.

According to reports, tensions prevailed in Churachandpur district after clashes erupted between two groups. It happened a day before the mass burial of 87 victims proposed by the Indigenous Tribal Leader’s Forum.

In a notification, the District Magistrate said, “Report has been received from the Superintendent of Police, Churachandpur that incident of clashes between two groups of individuals and sporadic violence had been reported in some places with the town areas today i.e., 18th December 2023 and more particularly at Thingkangphai Village.”

“It has been reported that there are still chances of breach of peace due to confrontation between the two groups of people which may result into open clash with communal tone and the situation is still tense,” adding that the law and enforcing agencies have made efforts to maintain peace and tranquillity.

“…in exercise of the power conferred under section 144(2) of Code of Criminal Procedure 1973 hereby extend and declare prohibitory order for another 2 (two) months (w.e.f. 18th December 2023, till 18th February, 2024) and shall remain in force till 18th February, 2024 or until further orders,” he added.











