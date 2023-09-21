Manipur: Search ops by security forces continues, arms, ammunition seized

Imphal, Sep 21: The Manipur Police on Thursday said search operations have been conducted by security forces in various districts, and arms and ammunition, including mortar shells, were recovered.

Altogether 127 checkpoints were installed in the valley and hill districts of the northeastern state, and 873 people were detained on Wednesday for violation of rules.

"Search operations were conducted by security forces in the fringe and vulnerable areas of Imphal West, Thoubal, Bishnupur, Kangpokpi and Churachandpur districts in which one arm, two local pumpi guns, 50 ammunition and eight explosives were recovered from Imphal West and Kangpokpi districts," the police said on X, formerly Twitter.