Manipur: Screening of 100th episode of Mann Ki Baat at Raj Bhavan

Imphal, April 30: Special screening of the 100th episode of Prime Minister’s radio broadcast “Mann Ki Baat” was organised at the Raj Bhavan in Imphal today.

Governor of Manipur Anusuiya Uikey led the gathering to listen to the 100 th episode of PM’s Mann Ki Baat broadcast through All India Radio and Doordarshan.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi mentioned the name of Manipuri entrepreneur Bijayshanti and through telephonic conversation he thanked her for her endeavour towards making self-reliant and a self-sustained economy. Interestingly Bijayshanti was among the day’s audience at Raj Bhavan.

After listening to Mann Ki Baat, Governor said, the first episode of Prime Minister’s Mann Ki Baat was aired on October 3, 2014 and the primary objective of the programme is to create a direct connect between the Prime Minister and the citizens. The speciality of this program is that villagers, farmers, labourers, women working in the fields can listen to it through All India Radio while doing their work.

Stating that Mann Ki Baat is not just a radio programme, it is a mirror of the overall development of India and an expression of public participation, Governor continued that in these 100 episodes aired regularly, the PM discussed every area of society including religion, culture, art, politics, festivals, celebrations, problems, corona, disaster, treatment of patients, architecture etc, from time to time.

Through this programme, people have been motivated to get vaccinated against Covid-19, due to which a large number of vaccination campaigns have been completed in the country, she felt.

PM Modi has made people aware and active not only on social, cultural, economic issues but also on global problems like climate change, waste management, energy crisis, cleanliness and health problems through this programme.

In this programme, the Prime Minister has been talking to the people on the telephone as well which strengthens the faith of the people in democracy and governance. So far the PM has mentioned 500 individuals and 250 organisations, out of which 105 people have been specially invited to participate in the conference, she added.

At the end Governor thanked Prasar Bharati for organising the event and also thanked the ten people from the State who have been mentioned in PM’s Mann Ki Baat programmes so far. Governor also opened a photo exhibition organised by Central Bureau of Communications, Imphal on PM’s Mann Ki Baat at Raj Bhavan.