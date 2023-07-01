Manipur schools to remain closed till July 8

Guwahati, July 1: The Manipur government has decided to defer the resumption of normal classes at all schools in the state till July 8.

The order stated, “The resumption of normal classes for all schools in the state, as issued vide order of even no. dated 19-06-2023, stands deferred till 08-07-2023 or until further order, whichever is earlier.”

The state police earlier on Friday had informed that the situation is tense in some places with sporadic incidents of firing in the past 24 hours. Officials also informed that the situation is under control and normal in most of the districts in Manipur.

Earlier on Friday, hundreds of women gathered at Nupi Lal Complex, some 100 metres from Manipur chief minister’s secretariat and Raj Bhavan, urging CM N Biren Singh not to resign in the wake of the violence that has hit the northeastern state for nearly two months now.

The demonstrators, led by women, even dared police to arrest them, and were also seen burning tyres in the middle of the road to prevent police movement, the officials said.

Meanwhile, more than 100 people have lost their lives in the ethnic violence between Meitei and Kuki communities in the northeastern state so far.