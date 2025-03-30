Manipur returning to normal, Meitei-Kuki talks underway: Amit Shah

Guwahati, Mar 30: Union Home Minister Amit Shah has said that the situation in Manipur has significantly improved, with normalcy returning. He emphasised that the government is actively engaging in discussions with both the Meitei and Kuki communities, who have also begun dialogue among themselves, to establish lasting peace in the state.

He also said that the President's Rule was imposed in Manipur at an appropriate time to restore normalcy in the state.

"Now the situation is relatively peaceful. Normal life has resumed. The Home Ministry has held separate meetings with both the communities. Both the communities have also talked to each other. Gradually, things are moving in a positive direction. There is no reason for worry now," he said at a summit on Friday night.

The home minister also pointed out that Manipur's current ethnic violence is not an isolated incident, as the state has experienced similar strife in the past, some of which lasted for three to four years.

Asked whether there was a delay in the imposition of the central rule in Manipur, Shah deflected questions about potential delays in imposing central rule in Manipur, saying it's easy to comment from a distance.

"Unless both the communities accept it, the President's Rule would not have been successful. When there was an appropriate time, we imposed it," he said.

It may be mentioned that following the president’s rule in the state, the Manipur governor, Ajay Kumar Bhalla, on February 20, issued an appeal for the surrender of illegal arms in an effort to restore peace in the state within seven days.

The governor urged people, particularly the youth, to voluntarily surrender looted and illegally held weapons and ammunition at the nearest police station, outpost, or security forces camp within the next seven days.

Later, the governor extended the deadline for the voluntary surrender of looted and illegal arms by seven more days.

The ethnic strife has killed over 260 people and left thousands rendered homeless since May 3, 2023.





With inputs from news agency