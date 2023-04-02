Manipur reports new Covid-19 case after almost 3-month gap

Imphal ,April 2: Manipur on Saturday reported a new Covid 19 positive case after a gap of almost three months, according to the state health officials.

Spokesperson Dr Kh Sasheekumar Mangang of Health department, Manipur in a press note on Saturday said that a first year PG student of Jawaharlal Nehru Institute of Medical Sciences (JNIMS) has been diagnosed as Covid 19 positive on April 1, 2023 after a long gap since 3rd January 2023.

He has had two doses of Covid vaccine. Due containment measures have been taken up, the spokesperson said in the press note.

The new positive cases were detected when 17 samples collected from five districts of the state were sent for testing, taking the state’s total infection tally to 1,39,925.

The total number of recovered Covid-19 cases in Manipur is 1,37,775.The state’s recovery rate stands at 98.46%, the government official said.

Meanwhile the number of doses of Covid 19 vaccine administered on March 31,2023 is 5,as per official statement.The cumulative doses are 32,69,105(1st dose 1,64,9470,2nd dose 1,33,9219 and precautionary dose 2,80,416).



It may be mentioned that the first Covid 19 positive case in Manipur was reported on March 24,2020 while the first death case due to the pandemic was reported on July 29 the same year.

