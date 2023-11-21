Manipur reports fresh violence; 2 including IRB jawan killed in ambush

Guwahati, Nov 21: Amidst the efforts to restore normalcy, once again fresh violence was reported in Manipur, wherein two individuals, including one Indian Reserve Battalion (IRB) police personnel, were killed in an ambush in Kangpokpi district on Monday.

The Manipur Police informed that the incident took place at Khonsakhul-L. Munlai Junction, where the two individuals lost their lives in an ambush by unidentified armed assailants while travelling in a Maruti Gypsy.

The police personnel of 6th IRB have been identified as Henminlen Vaiphei while the other person who also died in the ambush has been identified as Thangminlun Hangshing.

Following the incident, the security forces launched a search operation in the area to nab the culprits.

Meanwhile, the Committee on Tribal Unity (CoTU) imposed an emergency shutdown in the entire district moments after the brutal killing shutting down all business establishments and shops, and further restricting the movement of vehicles for 48 hours.