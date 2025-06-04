Manipur records first flood death as over 1.6 L affected by torrential rains

Imphal, June 4: Manipur recorded its first flood-related death in the current wave of flooding after the body of a 55-year-old man was recovered on Tuesday.

The victim, identified as Takhellambam Ibochouba (Nongban), a resident of Leirenkabi in Imphal West district, was swept away by the Abulok River on Sunday.

The flash floods in Manipur, triggered by the breaching of the Imphal and Kongba rivers at multiple locations and the overflowing of the Imphal and Nambul rivers, have affected more than 1.6 lakh people across the state, officials said on Wednesday.

The State Relief and Disaster Management Authority’s latest report states that floodwaters have damaged at least 35,193 houses and 52 public infrastructures across 643 localities.

Meanwhile, in a positive development, rainfall ceased in most parts of the state on Wednesday, providing some relief to flood-affected residents and enabling authorities to intensify rescue and relief operations.

Consequently, the water levels of three major rivers flowing through the valley — Imphal, Iril, and Nambul — have begun to recede, according to the latest reports.

So far, 3,917 people have been evacuated to safer locations, with many taking refuge in 77 relief camps established throughout the affected areas.

The persistent rainfall over the past five days also triggered 102 landslides, severely impacting the districts of Imphal East, Senapati, and Imphal West.

The state’s healthcare system also suffered a major setback, with the government-run Jawaharlal Nehru Institute of Medical Sciences (JNIMS) in Imphal temporarily closed until further notice due to severe flooding on its campus.

A public notice issued by Medical Superintendent Prof. Kh Lokeshwar Singh on Tuesday cited concerns over the safety of patients, healthcare workers, and hospital infrastructure as the reason for the closure.

Despite the easing of rainfall, several key locations in Imphal East — including the Deputy Commissioner’s office, Superintendent of Police premises, and large parts of the JNIMS hospital, along with nearby residential areas and farmland — remain inundated.

State authorities continue their efforts to manage the situation, focusing on relief, rescue, and restoration of essential services.