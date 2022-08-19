Manipur: Rajnath Singh interacts with Indian Army, Assam Rifles

Imphal, Aug 19: Union Defence minister Rajnath Singh today interacted with personnel of 57th Mountain Division and Assam Rifles (South) at the Assam Rifles Mantripukhri premises near Imphal.

Defence minister was accompanied by Chief of the Army Staff General Manoj Pande, GOC-in-C Eastern Command Lieutenant General RP Kalita, GOC Spear Corps Lieutenant General RC Tiwari along with Chief of Staff (Eastern Command) Lieutenant General KK Repswal besides Major Generals Naveen Sachdeva (57th Mountain Division) and Rajan Sarawat (IG Assam Rifles-South) led senior officers of Army and Assam Rifles.

Later addressing the Army and Assam Rifles personnel, the visiting Defence minister appreciated the officers and personnel for performing their duty with courage and conviction despite facing the challenges.

In his 10 minute address in Hindi, the Defence minister said it is a matter of great pride to stand amongst the Indian Army and Assam Rifles personnel.

He added that unless the borders are safe, the nation cannot achieve absolute potential. The major contribution is made by you, he said.

Stating that people in different professions are serving the country at their capacities, he also felt that the service you are doing is more than profession and more service.

Lauding the contribution of 57th Mountain Division as part of the then peace keeping force in Sri Lanka or in its present role and commending role of Assam Rifles in securing Indo-Myanmar border and key role in bringing Northeast into the mainstream, he said. Because of it, Assam Rifles are called Friends of the Northeast People and Sentinels of Northeast.

Nearly 1,000 personnel of 57th Mountain Division and Assam Rifles took part in the day's interaction with the Defence Minister.

Later, Defence minister Rajnath Singh along with Chief of the Army Staff General Manoj Pande and IG Assam Rifles (South) Major General Rajan Sarawat visited the state Chief Minister N Biren Singh's residence at Luwangsangbam for breakfast before he departed for the national capital.

Sharing a few photographs of the breakfast in a tweet on Friday, Biren Singh wrote, "It was an absolute pleasure to have Hon'ble Defence Minister Shri @rajnathsingh Ji at my residence today and sought his guidance on various important matters of the state.Immensely grateful for his continuous support all throughout."

The Defence minister accompanied by Chief of the Army Staff General was here since Thursday, after attending the formal opening ceremony of the Manipur edition of the 131st Durand Cup, Asia's oldest football tournament organised by the Indian Army at the Khuman Lampak Main stadium in Imphal.

It may be noted that altogether 20 teams, including defending champions FC Goa and runners up from last year, Mohammedan Sporting, 11 teams from the Indian Super League, four Services teams, NEROA FC, TRAU FC, SUDEVA FC of Delhi and Rajasthan United FC will play in this edition of the Durand cup.