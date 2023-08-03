85 years of service to the nation
North East

Manipur: Protest erupts in Kangpokpi over withdrawal of Assam Rifles

By The Assam Tribune
Manipur: Protest erupts in Kangpokpi over withdrawal of Assam Rifles
Guwahati, August 3: In a fresh series of violence, people in Kangpokpi district of Manipur have demonstrated protests over the withdrawal of Assam rifles personnel from a few places.

The protesters gathered at the National Highway number 2 and reportedly burned tyres blocking the highway.

They also raised slogans such as “Assam Rifles don’t leave us” and “Assam Rifles we need you”.

Hundreds of protesters mostly including women participated in the demonstration. They were also seen weeping and pleading the security to stay back.

The Assam Tribune


