Manipur presses Alliance Air to resume key Imphal routes halted in recent months

Imphal, Nov 6: Alliance Air officials have been urged to reintroduce air services on the Imphal-Silchar, Imphal-Aizawl, and Imphal-Dibrugarh routes, which were suspended in recent times.

The request was made during a meeting chaired by Additional Chief Secretary (Transport/Textiles, Commerce and Industry) Anurag Bajpai, who is also the Principal Chief Conservator of Forest, on Tuesday.

The meeting held to discuss the hike in airfares and limited operations was attended by the Director (Transport) and Joint Secretary (Transport), besides key officials of the Airports Authority of India, Air India Express, IndiGo and Alliance Air.

Bajpai also asked Air India Express and IndiGo officials to consider Imphal-Bangkok passenger and cargo services.

Air being the only viable mode of transport, he asked the officials representing the airlines to maintain airfare structure on a par with other North Eastern States and also the summer-level flight frequencies throughout the winter period.

Reiterating that the commitment of the Government to ensure that connectivity – both physical and economic – is preserved and enhanced for its citizens, he also called upon the national aviation authorities, airlines, and other stakeholders to broaden the lens of social equity when pricing air travel, especially for regions such as Manipur with limited transport alternatives due to intermittent disruptions of road connectivity.





