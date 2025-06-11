Manipur’s protesters face brooms, not jail time, in unique police response

Imphal, June 11: In an unique deviation from traditional policing, Manipur Police adopted a rehabilitative approach for dozens of young protesters detained amid violent street agitations following the arrest of Arambai Tenggol leaders. Instead of criminal charges, the youths were made to perform civic duties like cleaning roads and removing protest debris with brooms and shovels.

Leveraging provisions of the newly introduced Bharatiya Nagrik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), particularly Section 4(f), the police enabled first-time offenders involved in minor public disturbances to perform community service rather than face prosecution. The move aims to protect their future from the stigma of legal cases while delivering accountability.

Photos and videos of the detained youths, once seen creating chaos, now sweeping roads and clearing burnt tyres went viral, earning the police cautious praise for their innovative strategy amid mounting tensions.

The unrest stems from the June 7 arrest of Asem Kanan Singh, a former head constable of Manipur Police and a prominent figure of the Meitei socio-cultural group Arambai Tenggol.

In protest, Arambai Tenggol called a 10-day total shutdown across valley districts, demanding Singh’s unconditional release. The bandh, which began on June 7, led to road blockades, arson, vandalism, and even the digging up of roads. The agitation caused significant disruptions to public life and infrastructure.

However, facing increasing pressure from civil society and worsening flood conditions across Manipur, Arambai Tenggol called off the bandh on June 10 morning. The outfit stated that the decision was taken considering the people’s hardship and clarified that it distanced itself from individuals involved in violent activities, terming them “anti-social elements” unaffiliated with their organisation.

Later that same day, on June 10 evening, Manipur Police arrested Raj alias Boinao Pangeijam (39), a known Arambai Tenggol cadre, for opening fire at security forces on June 9 at Tera Sapam in Imphal West district.

The incident occurred while troops were clearing road blockades set up by protesters. Raj reportedly fled the scene after firing but was later apprehended along with the weapon used in the attack - a pistol. He has since been remanded to eight days of police custody.

Additionally, Manipur Police detained 19 other individuals involved in road blockades, harassment of commuters, and disturbances in Imphal East district, many of whom were under the influence of alcohol. They too were placed under the community service programme.

Speaking on the broader situation, PRO Robin Mangang Khwairakpam clarified, “Following the arrest of Asem Kanan Singh, we witnessed unwanted activities in the name of Arambai Tenggol. We are a socio-cultural group dedicated to uplifting our religion. But we were compelled to resist after illegal Kuki immigrants waged war against us. Still, we disown those causing violence in our name.”

While normalcy is gradually returning, the situation remains fragile. Manipur Police have appealed to the youth to avoid unlawful activities that could damage their future and reaffirmed their commitment to maintaining peace through lawful and restorative methods.

With inputs from PTI