Manipur Police trims Biren Singh’s security amid unrest; no reason cited

Imphal, May 28: The Manipur Police has significantly trimmed the security cover of former Chief Minister N. Biren Singh, withdrawing 17 personnel previously assigned to him.

The directive, signed by the Director General of Police on Tuesday, instructed the personnel to report back to their respective units with immediate effect.

A follow-up order confirmed that only six security staff — three assistant sub-inspectors, one head constable, and two constables — will remain with the former CM until further notice.

The decision comes over three months after Singh's resignation on February 9 and the subsequent imposition of President’s Rule on February 13.

No official reason has been cited for the security downsising, but the move marks a clear shift in the state’s post-resignation protocol.

Security adjustments for former chief ministers are typically carried out based on threat perception and administrative reviews. However, the sudden and sizable reduction has sparked quiet speculation about its timing and implications.

Before the development, Singh met Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla at Raj Bhavan on Tuesday to discuss a range of urgent issues amid the ongoing unrest in the state.

Addressing a late night press conference, Singh detailed the discussion he had with Governor Bhalla.

“I discussed the state’s prevailing situation and suggested some points. He assured necessary actions will be initiated to resolve the present crisis by inviting the protesters,” he said.

Singh added that he also apprised Bhalla about the issues of internally displaced people (IDPs) in relief camps as well as sufferings of the people in the valley due to the non opening of national highways. “People are not able to travel by road and I apprised him on that,” he said.

Singh also said that the purpose of the meeting include showing appreciation to ministry of home affairs for setting 30 days deadline to identify illegal immigrants from Bangaldesh and Myanmar.

“I also urged him for disarming miscreants who are in possession of illegal arms. Only then, we can proceed towards peace,” Singh said.