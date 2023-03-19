Manipur police seize Myanmar made Kenbo bikes

Imphal, March 19: Close on the heels of arresting two individuals along with four Myanmar made bikes and 20 kilograms of poppy seeds, two more such bikes called "Kenbo bikes" were seized by the Manipur police teams on Saturday.

The seizures of the Kenbo bikes were made at Kamjong town and Kasom Khullen village areas by the Kamjong district police. It is also said that the bikes were mainly used by poppy planters and drug smugglers.

Confirming this by sharing the photographs of the Kenbo bikes in a Facebook post, the state Chief Minister N Biren Singh wrote, “Two illegal Kenbo bikes ( mainly using by poppy planters and drugs smugglers), from Myanmar have been seized by Kamjong District Police today i.e. 18/02/2023.One at Kamjong town and another at Kasom Khullen areas.”

In another post, Biren Singh also informed that the Churachandpur district police has so far apprehended as many 26 illegal Kenbo bikes and the bikes are handed over to the Customs department.

“Now all Kenbo bikes are at Langthabal lep chingning godown. No papers,nothing,all bikes were brought from Myanmar,” he added.

On Friday,a combined team of Manipur police seized four Kenbo bikes(without registration number), 20.27kg of poppy seeds and two single barrel guns during a search operation at Boljang village under Lhungtin subdivision in Manipur’s Kangpokpi district.



Two persons namely Ngamginsei Singson (20) of Theljang and Lelen Khongsai(32) of Tuibong, both presently staying at Boljang village,were also arrested during the operation.

The news of arresting the above individuals and seizure of the Kenbo bikes and other illegal materials were announced by the state Chief Minister Biren Singh during a hurriedly called press conference at CM’s secretariat in Imphal on Friday night itself.

Terming the seizure Kenbo bikes and poppy seeds as a serious one, Biren Singh said, “I take it as a challenge because in spite of repeated requests and repeated destruction of poppy plantations, some groups are intentionally doing it and targeting the innocent people of the state and innocent people of the country.” “So the government takes it very seriously. We will deal with it firmly as per law,”he said.

