Manipur: Police seize large quantity of Indian made foreign liquor

Imphal, Apr 20: Manipur police on Wednesday recovered a large quantity of Indian Made Foreign liquor (IMLF) from the possession of an individual while checking a night super passenger bus coming from Dimapur to Imphal.

During the operation, police seized 20 cases of Kingfisher canned beer, 13 cases of McDowell Number 1 (half bottles), 11 cases of McDowell Number 1 (full bottles), 5 cases each of Sterling Reserved (half bottles) and Sterling Reserved (quarter bottles) and 4 cases of Royal Stag (Full bottles).

The said items were seized from the possession of one T Sanatomba Meitei (48) of Khuyathong Polem Leikai in Imphal West district, based on reliable information about the transportation of the IMFL from outside the state, police sources said.

Manipur cabinet last year in the month of September decided to partially lift the prohibition on liquor in the state considering the alarming health issues arising out of the consumption of unregulated liquor.