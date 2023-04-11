Manipur: Police seize large quantity of illegal liquors from Imphal

Imphal, April 11: Manipur police teams raided various stores around the state capital and seized large quantities of illegal liquor in the past few days.

According to police sources,a team of Imphal East district police led by Additional SP (Law & Order)raided a store house at Khurai Lamlong and detected and seized 24 bottles of Corona Beer ,48 bottles of Imperial Blue Whiskey (350 ml),96 bottles of Imperial Whiskey (175 ml),34 bottles of Red Label (1 litre),8 bottles of Black label (1 litre),16 bottles of Carlo Rossi red wine,520 bottles of Oppa Korean wine (360 ml),72 bottles of Pure no.1 (750 ml Myanmar beer) and 2840 bottles (142 boxes) of Power juice (750 ml - alcoholic content) around 11.30am today.



Police picked up one Nandeibam Surjit (42) of Khurai Thongam Leikai who is said to be the caretaker of the seized items.



The seized items will be handed over to excise for further necessary action,says a police official.



On Monday evening(around 6.30pm),teams of Commando-Imphal West raided a shop (People Store) located at Lamphel Sana Keithel (Thangmeiband Khondram Selungba Leikai) in Imphal West district and detained the shop owner namely Salam Sancha alias Deepak Singh (30)of Thangmeiband Khomdram Selungba Leikai.



During the raid following Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) and beer were recovered from the shop:



Six bottles of Gentlemen club (750ml), 9 bottles of Iconic white (375ml),14 bottles of McDowells (375 ml) 14 bottles,Sterling Reserve B7 (180ml) 38 bottles, Oppa (360ml) 8 bottles, Blenders Pride (750ml), 6 bottles,Vintage (750ml) 2 bottles, 2 bottles of Kusum beer (750ml), 11 bottles of Corona Extra beer (355ml), 36 cans of Kingfisher beer (500ml), 12 bottles of Old monk beer (500ml) and 12 bottles of Tuborg beer (500ml) were seized during Monday’s raid, police said.



The above-mentioned detainee along with recovered IMFL and beer will be handed over to Excise Department, Lamphelpat for necessary formalities, another police source from Imphal West district added.

