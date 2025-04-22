Manipur Police recover 75 stolen vehicles in 5 days

Imphal, April 22: Amid the ethnic violence in Manipur, theft of cars and two-wheelers is one of the major problems and 75 stolen four-wheelers and seven two-wheelers were recovered in five days from different places in the state, officials said on Tuesday.

A police official said that Manipur Police launched a special drive for the recovery of stolen/snatched vehicles and two-wheelers from anti-social elements and attackers, and recovered 75 vehicles and seven two-wheelers in between April 16 and 20 from different places, mostly in valley districts.

The official said that police have been carrying out a special drive against illegal use of tinted films in vehicles.

Since January 1, tinted films have been removed from 3,720 vehicles in different districts.

During the ongoing search and area domination operations, the police arrested four PREPAK militants from Imphal East District on Monday night.

The official said that of the four militants, three ultras were involved in kidnapping of two persons from Imphal East district for ransom from near Naorem Birahari College, Khundrakpam, Imphal East District.

However, the police subsequently safely rescued the two abducted persons.

Meanwhile, Manipur police in a strongly worded order asked police personnel not to attend any meeting called by any organisation.

Kangpokpi district Superintendent of Police in an order said that it was learnt from social media platforms that Kangchup Area Protection and Development Committee (KAPDC) under Kuki Inpi, South West Sadar Hills (a prominent Kuki tribal organisation), have called a meeting of all serving personnel of civil police, Manipur Rifles and other state forces from Kuki villages on April 30.

“All concerned personnel are hereby sternly warned that the announcement (of the meeting) made by the fictitious organisation is illegal, and any uniformed personnel attending the meeting would be considered to have committed gross service misconduct and strict disciplinary action will be initiated,” the order stated.

In an appeal, Manipur Police urged the people not to believe in rumours and be aware of fake videos. “Any circulation of unfounded videos, etc., may be confirmed from the rumour-free number of the central control room. Also, there are many fake posts being circulated on social media. It is hereby cautioned that uploading of fake posts on social media will invite legal action,” the appeal said.

The police continue to urge the public to return the looted arms, ammunition and explosives to the police or nearest security forces immediately.



