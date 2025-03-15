Manipur police recover 15 weapons, 2 IEDs in intelligence-based operations

Manipur, March 15: Manipur Police have intensified intelligence-based combing operations and cordon-and-search activities across both the hill and valley districts of the state in a concerted effort to recover looted, snatched, and illegal weapons.

The police have reiterated their commitment to sustained and simultaneous raids to ensure the recovery of all unauthorised arms.

Security forces have been conducting search operations and area domination exercises, particularly in the fringe and vulnerable areas of these districts.

To facilitate the movement of essential supplies, a total of 122 vehicles were escorted along NH-37, while 637 vehicles traveled safely along NH-2 under tight security measures. Additional security convoys were deployed in sensitive stretches to ensure the smooth and safe passage of goods and personnel.

As part of these heightened security measures, authorities have installed 109 Nakas (checkpoints) across different districts of Manipur, covering both the hill and valley areas. However, no individuals were detained for violations during these operations.

In a significant breakthrough, a search operation in the Dampi ridge area under Churachandpur Police Station in Churachandpur District led to the recovery of multiple weapons and explosives. The seized items include:

One .303 rifle with a magazine

One locally-made single-barrel gun

One locally-made .22 rifle

Two pump-action guns

Two 70mm live ammunition rounds

Four live pump-action gun rounds

Two Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs)

Four anti-riot stun shells

Two SMC carbine magazines

One Baofeng radio set

One bulletproof helmet

Two pairs of jungle shoes

One ammunition pouch

Authorities continue to enforce strict security measures at vulnerable locations to prevent further incidents and to ensure law and order in the state.

Manipur Police have reaffirmed their commitment to carrying out regular and sustained operations to curb the proliferation of illegal weapons and maintain peace and stability.