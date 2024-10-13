Manipur police links rising extortion cases to ethnic violence, arrest 121

Imphal, Oct 13: Manipur Police have reported a rise in extortion cases since the onset of ethnic violence in the state. Inspector General of Police (IGP) for Intelligence, K. Kabib, announced on Saturday that over 121 extortionists have been arrested in connection with extortion-related cases in the past year.

To combat this growing menace, the Manipur Police have established an anti-extortion cell led by the Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order), with members tasked to monitor and supervise the ongoing anti-extortion drive.

At the district level, the state police, with support from other security agencies, have established crack teams—currently numbering 15—to combat extortion.

“Since May 3, many underground groups and gangs have taken advantage of the deteriorating law and order situation, significantly increasing extortion activities. The police are implementing maximum preventive measures targeting these extortionists. Both underground groups and some local gangs are engaged in various illegal activities,” the senior police official stated.

Kabib further added that an additional 215 underground members and gangsters were arrested during the same period, with police suspecting their involvement "in one way or another" with extortion cases.

He added that at times, those underground groups resorted to kidnapping, throwing grenades, and making threats over the phone.

“Illegal taxes are being levied on shops along national highways and in market areas. In the name of donations, these groups are harassing businessmen, as well as commercial and educational institutions, leading to a slowdown in economic activities. Common individuals are also facing difficulties,” Kabib explained.

Regarding the movement of essential commodity trucks along the highways, Kabib stated that the state police, in collaboration with the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), have deployed 16 dedicated companies for Road Opening Party (ROP) operations on NH 2.

Additionally, two extra companies are assigned to escort the trucks. “Certain areas have been identified as extortion hotspots, where district police have deployed mobile teams. Frisking and checking have been intensified in these locations,” he added.

The state police are coordinating efforts with other agencies and urged the public to cooperate with law enforcement.

“We will do our utmost to apprehend the extortionists. If you yield to one group, others may learn of it and come to you for their share. Many gangs have emerged that use the names of underground groups for extortion,” he said.

In some cases, involving attacks on essential commodities convoys with firearms, the state police are considering handing cases over to central agencies like the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

Additionally, the Manipur Police also appealed to the people not to allow such groups or individuals to engage in moral policing as intelligence reports indicate that a majority of moral policing cases end in backdoor extortion.