Manipur police issues do's and don'ts for picnickers during New Year celebrations

Imphal, Dec 29: Ahead of the New Year 2023 celebration, Manipur police has issued guidelines for the public for maintaining law and order during the celebrations.

Superintendent of Police, Imphal West District Ksh Shivakanta Singh has appealed to the general public against creating public nuisance and unwarranted disturbances to others in the name of year-end and new year celebrations in the district.

The police on Wednesday held a public meeting with Officer-in-charge, Sekmai Police Station Kh Sunilkumar Singh, leaders of all villages and local club leaders of the area and its surrounding villages at the Sekmai Police Station to chalk out ways to minimise untoward incidents at picnic spots in Sekmai which were popular during the New Year celebrations.

The meeting was held to sensitise the leaders of the nuisances which could be witnessed during the New Year celebration and of peaceful ways to control them.

Anticipating heavy rush of picnickers on December 31 and January 1, 2023 as is the norm every year along the river banks in Sekmai, the SP appealed to everyone visiting the spots to maintain discipline, cleanliness and against creating unnecessary nuisance for others.

He strongly appealed against bringing of any firearms, licensed or otherwise, to the picnic spots, and said that any firearm found during frisking and checking at entry points will be confiscated. He said licensed firearms will be returned to the rightful owners only after proper verification.

People should also be mindful if they are accompanied by children, the SP said, strongly appealing against anyone going unnecessarily into the river. We need to be alert, he said, stressing that there have been unwanted drowning incidents in the river in the past couple of years during the festive season.

He said the police will also identify restricted zones where the river runs deep and further urged all to respect these signs.

The SP appealed to the picnickers against creating disturbances in the neighbouring villages to avoid untoward incidents. Another thing we have to be mindful of is the waste, he said, urging picnickers to bring their own waste bags and dispose their waste at IMC designated waste collection centres.

He said we have witnessed several accidents along the highway over the years and further appealed to all to follow traffic rules. He said that strict traffic checks will also be conducted.

The SP also stated that with support of local clubs and leaders, there will be some restrictions on timing of picnic in the area. He said that entry will not be allowed after 12 noon into the picnic spots and that closing time will be 3 pm. All picnic activities should end by 4 pm, he added.