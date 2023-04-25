Manipur police intercepts vehicle, seize suspected heroin weighing 3 kgs

Imphal, Apr 25: Manipur police seized more than 3 kilograms of suspected heroin number while checking a vehicle which was heading towards Guwahati from Imphal, police said.

According to police sources, the incident took place when an Imphal East district police team stopped and checked one SUV (Mahindra Scorpio vehicle bearing registration no.WB-58BF/6620) at Mantripukhri under Heingang Police Station in the outskirts of Imphal around 4pm of April 23.

The seized suspected heroin was packed inside 265 numbers of soap cases and it weighed around 3 kilograms and 51 grams.

Furthermore, one accused identified as Md Samir aged 23 years of Lilong Chaobok Mairenkhun under Lilong police station in Thoubal District was arrested and also seized the SUV along with one mobile phone (including one SIM card) and one wallet containing a sum of Rs 120 in cash, an Aadhar card and one driving license.

The arrestee stated that the above heroin powder belongs to one drug dealer from Lilong and on the advice of the said drug dealer; he along with one of his associates took the drug powder from the dealer to transport the same to Guwahati. He further stated that he was about to get a sum of Rs 25,000 as transportation charge.

Meanwhile an FIR has been registered at Heingang Police Station under NDPS Act in connection with the case.

Follow up action is being taken up to arrest other culprits, a police source said. “Further investigation of the case is in progress, “it added.