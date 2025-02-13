Manipur Police crackdown on extortion: Fake SIM racket busted, 6 militants held

Imphal, Feb 13: Manipur Police have stepped up efforts to tackle extortion activities and insurgent-related crimes in the state, with multiple raids leading to the busting of a fake SIM card racket and the arrest of six militants affiliated with proscribed outfits.

A statement issued by the Manipur Police Control Room on Thursday sated that a First Information Report (FIR) was filed at the Porompat Police Station after the investigation revealed that activated SIM cards were being sold using fake identity papers.

“These SIM cards were being used by underground groups for extorting money and intimidating the general public,” added the statement.

The police further informed that the individuals, under whose names the SIM cards were issued, were unaware of the cards, which were being used for illicit purposes by insurgent groups.

In response to the growing threat, police have conducted raids in multiple locations, targeting fake SIM rackets.

Authorities have urged mobile service providers to implement periodic verifications at all levels, warning that failure to comply will result in legal action. The police also confirmed that the raids would continue to dismantle these operations.

Meanwhile, as part of their ongoing crackdown on insurgency, Manipur Police arrested six militants from different banned outfits, including the Kangleipak Communist Party (PWG), PREPAK (PRO), and KCP (City Meitei), another statement said on Thursday.

With these six arrests, Manipur Police have apprehended 31 insurgents in the past six days.

On Wednesday, four cadres from the Kangleipak Communist Party (PWG) were arrested from a camp in Kameng Sabal, Imphal West.

The arrested militants—Takhelmayum Victor (23), Huidrom Vikash Singh (25), Oinam Naocha (19), and Awungshi John (33)—were involved in extortion activities, collecting money from the public, shops, stone crushers, government employees, and pharmacies in the Imphal area.

Police recovered several weapons, including three .32 pistols and two 9mm pistols, as well as 113 donation cards.

Additionally, PREPAK (PRO) cadre Pebam Dhakeshor Singh (51) was arrested in Singjamei Okram Leikai, Imphal West, while KCP (City Meitei) militant Moirangthem Gobin (38) was nabbed in Kakching for extortion.

The police have also urged the public to report any suspicious information to the police at the provided helpline number - 9233533822.