Manipur Police crackdown on extortion: 2 arrested, arms & ammunition seized

Imphal, Sept 01: The Manipur police arrested two individuals involved in extortion activities and cache of arms in separate incidents on Saturday.

Identified as Nameirakpam Ningthou Meitei, 42, and Chabungbam Bishworjit Singh, 28, both the accused were arrested from Bishnupur District.

On Saturday, acting on credible inputs, Meitei, an active cadre of the proscribed United People’s Party of Kangleipak (UPPK), was apprehended from Thamnapokpi for extorting money from the public.

Authorities recovered three mobile phones, Rs 10,000 in cash, and a four-wheeler from his possession.

In a separate operation, police arrested Singh in the evening. Singh was detained for extorting money from vehicles on Old Cachar Road in the district. Police also seized a challan book labelled “ULF Entry Tax” from him.







AT Photo

Following further search operations, police recovered significant weaponry from Chajing Mamang Leikai in Imphal West district.

Recovered items included one .303 rifle with a magazine, one single-barrel gun, one pistol with a magazine, five live ammunition rounds, and two grenades.

Reports indicate that extortion cases have surged in Manipur since the onset of the ethnic conflict in May 2023.

Local residents have expressed frustration over the increasing demands from militants, describing the situation as a money-making racket masked as conflict resolution efforts.

“Militants are roaming free and asking for money everywhere,” one resident told The Assam Tribune, on condition of anonymity.

Another condemned the extortion racket, stating, “It’s turned into a business for them. They claim to need funds for conflict resolution and border checks, but it’s just a cover for their financial gain.”

Business owners too have reported keeping their shops closed due to the extortion, with some claiming militants demand as much as ₹5,000 from individuals and up to ₹10 lakh from “wealthier targets”.

In response, the Manipur Police Control Room issued a notice confirming the secured movement of essential items along National Highways 37 and 2.

The notice also reported the installation of 100 checkpoints across the state and the detention of 166 individuals in connection with various violations.















