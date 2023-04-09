Manipur: Police commandos arrest one for stealing vehicle

Imphal,April 9: A team of police Commandos of Imphal West district along with a team of Lilong Police Station and a team of Commando-Thoubal under the supervision of Additional SP(Ops) M Amit Singh of Imphal West arrested one person namely Md. Rizwan alias Nanao (23) of Lilong Haoreibi Awang Leikai under Thoubal district on charges of stealing a vehicle from his house, police said today.

During a search at his house around 10 pm last night, one Magnificent copper Activa 6G (MN01AM 2244) and Engine No. JF91E-G-7096961 was recovered,police sources said.

During verification, he disclosed that the said vehicle was a stolen vehicle and the same was handed to him on Saturday for modification of the said vehicle,it added.

On further enquiry, it was found that the said vehicle was found to be the stolen from a Gali located at the building of Eastern Hardware Store, Thangal Bazar, Imphal on April 8,it said.

The arrested person and the seized vehicle are handed over to the Officer in Charge City Police station for taking further necessary legal action against him, it further added.