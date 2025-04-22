Manipur Police bar uniformed personnel from meeting called by ‘fictitious’ Kuki group

Imphal, April 22: The Superintendent of Police, Kangpokpi district, has issued a stern warning to civil police, Manipur Rifles (MR), and Indian Reserve Battalion (IRB) personnel, barring them from attending a meeting allegedly organised by a fictitious and illegal organisation on April 30.

In a notice issued on Monday, the district police chief categorically stated that the organisation in question holds no legal standing, and that any uniformed personnel attending the scheduled meeting would be deemed guilty of gross service misconduct.

The notice further warned of strict disciplinary action against those who defy the directive.

“All concerned personnel are hereby sternly warned that the announcement made by the fictitious organisation is illegal, and any uniformed personnel attending the meeting will be considered to have committed gross service misconduct. Strict disciplinary action will be initiated," the notice read.

According to the police, information regarding the proposed meeting surfaced via social media channels.













The notice issued by the Superintendent of Police in Kangpokpi district (AT Photo)

The purported organiser, the Kangchup Area Protection and Development Committee (KAPDC), had earlier, on April 18, issued a separate notice addressed to Kuki chiefs of Kangchup and Kuki personnel serving in the MR, IRB, and the state police.

The notice, translated loosely from the original, urged these individuals to attend a meeting at the KAPDC office in K Ponlien.

“This meeting has been arranged following detailed discussions with the Kuki militant groups,” the message claimed, further appealing to the personnel to participate “for the love of their land”.

The police have taken a serious view of the development, reiterating that any involvement with such unauthorised groups or gatherings would invite disciplinary consequences.

The notice comes amid heightened tensions in the region, with authorities remaining vigilant to maintain law and order.









An image of the notice issued by the Kuki organisation (AT Photo)



