Manipur Police assure free movement amid ‘fake threat’ ahead of Shirui Festival

Imphal, May 15: The Manipur Police have refuted the existence of a militant outfit that had allegedly issued threats against members of the Meitei community intending to travel through Kuki-inhabited areas for the upcoming Shirui Festival in Ukhrul district.

In a statement posted on its official social media handle, the police clarified that there is no organisation by the name of Kuki Zo Village Volunteers – Eastern Zone, which had claimed responsibility for the warning. The force urged the public not to believe or circulate what it termed a “baseless” press note.

“The district police enquired into the organisation. However, no such organisation was found. As such, the general public are requested not to believe such unfounded and baseless press note issued by unknown organisation,” the statement said.

The purported threat had appeared in a statement dated May 11, in which the group allegedly barred members of the Meitei community from entering or crossing Kuki territories en route to the Shirui Festival, a popular cultural celebration held in honour of the state flower, the Shiroi Lily.

Responding to the threat, the Manipur Police assured the public of safety and free movement during the festival.

“The district police will make adequate security arrangements to ensure and facilitate free movement of public for the Shirui Festival. The public are requested to cooperate with the Police Department in the security arrangement,” the statement added.

The warning has drawn strong condemnation from several quarters, including the Tangkhul Naga community and the National Socialist Council of Nagalim (NSCN). In a sharply worded response, the NSCN warned that any attempt to target visitors to Ukhrul would not be tolerated.









The statement from NSCN.

“NSCN shall not tolerate if KZVV-EZ makes any wild attempt to disturb the streaming tourists targeting any particular community travelling to Ukhrul / Shirui village. Let this message be loud and clear that the territorial jurisdiction of the so-called Kukiland doesn’t cover even an inch of Naga territory in Ukhrul areas,” the statement read.

Meanwhile, a separate group—Village Volunteers Eastern Zone based in Tengnoupal district—has issued a clarification, distancing itself from the outfit in question. It stated that it has “no affiliation” or “connection” with the Kuki Zo Village Volunteers – Eastern Zone.

The Shirui Festival, scheduled to take place from May 20 to 24, is celebrated in Ukhrul district, a Tangkhul Naga-dominated region, and draws visitors from across the state and beyond.