Manipur: Police assault reporter during protest, journos demand action

Imphal, Aug 2: The All Manipur Working Journalists’ Union (AMWJU) and the Editors Guild, Manipur (EGM) strongly condemned the incident of physically assaulting AMWJU member and Impact TV reporter Mutum Rameshchandra, by a sub-inspector while he was covering the Internally Displaced (IDP) protest rally at Singjamei Akampat in Imphal East on Thursday.

A meeting of the AMWJU and EGM was held at the Loktak Hall of Manipur Press Club, condemning the incident, during which RC was assaulted while on duty at Akampat by the sub inspector of Imphal East, stated a press release.

Rameshchandra was covering the mass rally of displaced persons, organised by the Committee on Protection of Meetei Victims (COPMeV), the press release stated.

“The cop snatched the mobile phone from Rameshchandra’s hands and dropped it on the ground. Even after Rameshchandra identified himself as a journalist by showing his ID, the sub inspector remarked, ‘Karigi Paomi Nawa Loude’ (What journalist? I don’t give a damn) and started assaulting him,” it stated.

“Another officer who knew Rameshchandra and the Officer-in-Charge of Irilbung Police Station intervened and stopped the assault. However, the cop continued attacking Rameshchandra despite being intervened, and the victim was later admitted to a hospital, it added.

We never expected such unwarranted behavior from a police officer; therefore, AMWJU and EGM have resolved not to publish any reports related to police activities, it said.

We further resolved to demand that the culprit must be dismissed within 48 hours. If necessary, AMWJU and EGM will consider not publishing any reports concerning the ongoing legislative assembly, it mentioned.

A rally from Manipur Press Club to CM Secretariat was taken out to hand over a memorandum to the chief minister on Thursday, it added.













Journalists from AMWJU and EGM condemned the incident, marching in a silent rally from Manipur Press Club in Majorkhul, Imphal, to the Chief Minister’s residence. The President of AMWJU and EGM, along with eight other journalists, met Chief Minister N Biren Singh and submitted the memorandum.

Rupachandra Yumnam, General Secretary of EGM, informed the media after the meeting that the Chief Minister assured an inquiry would be conducted within two days. Based on the inquiry report, appropriate action will be taken against the police officer if found guilty.

The memorandum demanded the suspension of the police officer during the inquiry and that the officer bear the costs incurred by Rameshchandra, including his medical expenses. The journalist bodies also called for protective measures for journalists in Manipur, citing past incidents of similar nature.