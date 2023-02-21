Manipur police arrested 4 poachers with arms and ammunition

Imphal, Feb 21: At least four persons have been arrested by Manipur police and recovered huge arms and ammunition used for hunting animals in Imphal East on Monday morning.

According to police sources, a combined team of Manipur police and forest department carried out an operation following inputs of suspected hunters trespassing the Nongmaiching reserved forest under the Central Forest Division.

The combined team arrested the poachers along with arms and ammunition, including two two sophisticated hunting rifles, at around 3:30 am, it said.

While lauding the team, chief minister N Biren Singh said on Facebook, “Four persons, arms and ammunition’s seized from within the Nongmaiching RF used for hunting purposes today early in the morning b by a combined team of Sanjenbam police and Nongmaiching forest.”

According to CM Biren, the team was led by Range Officer Nongmaiching N Prabir.

Further investigation in progress, added the chief minister.

A case has been registered against them under the Indian Forest Act, 1927 for further legal action.