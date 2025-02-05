Manipur police arrest four more militants, total reaches 13 in 48 hours

Imphal, Feb 5: In a continued crackdown on insurgency, Manipur Police arrested four militants linked to proscribed outfits in separate operations across multiple districts, officials said on Wednesday.

Among those apprehended were two active members of the KCP (PWG)—Ningthoujam Jupiter Singh (27) and Sorokhaibam Amarjit Singh (28)—who were arrested from Mahabali under Porompat Police Station in Imphal East.

According to police, the duo was actively involved in extortion from the general public, government officials, and shopkeepers in greater Imphal.

In another operation, security forces arrested Lourembam Mani Singh alias Lurengamba alias Manimukta (46), an active cadre of the UNLF, from Takyel Kolom Leikai under Lamphel Police Station, Imphal West. He was allegedly extorting money from various government offices in Imphal.

Meanwhile, Pukhrambam Prem Singh alias Hopson (47), a PLA cadre, was apprehended from Ningthoukhong ITI Road, Ward No. 13, in Bishnupur district.

Officials said he was involved in extorting large sums from businessmen, government officials, and the general public in Nambol, Bishnupur, and Ningthoukhong areas.

With these latest arrests, the number of militants nabbed by police has risen to 13 in the past 48 hours.

Earlier, on Monday, state police arrested nine militants linked to various insurgent groups, including five from KCP (City Meitei) and others from the Kangleipak Communist Party (MC) and UPPK.

The Manipur Police Control Room confirmed that these arrests are part of an intensified effort to dismantle insurgent networks and curb illegal activities, particularly extortion.

Authorities have reiterated their commitment to maintaining law and order and have urged the public to report any suspicious activities. Further investigation is underway.