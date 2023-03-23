Manipur: Police arrest 'drug supplier' with suspected Heroin

Imphal, March 23: A combined team of Imphal East (IE) district police commandos have arrested one ‘drug supplier’ along with 21 numbers of soap cases containing 257 grams of suspected Heroin no.4 substance at Kairang Muslim Thongkhong in Manipur’s Imphal East District on Wednesday.

According to police sources, the arrest and seizure of the suspected Heroin was made based on an input as part of the government’s war against drugs 2.0 drive led by Inspectors Kh Henery Singh (Officer in-Charge of Commandos-IE) and Inspector Kh Pathou Meetei (Heingang Police Station)under the command of Additional SP(Ops) N Herojit Singh and overall under the supervision of SP Imphal East district Ksh Shivakanta Singh around 7pm on Wednesday.

The arrested ‘drug supplier’ has been identified as Md Ilyas Khan alias Sana (23) of Irong Mathak Leikai Thoubal District. Furthermore, One SX4 Maruti Suzuki car used by arrested person was also seized by observing the formalities, police said.

The arrested person along with the seized items were sent to Heingang Police Station for further necessary legal action, it added. A case has been registered in this case for further investigation.

Earlier the Churachandpur district police team led by officer in charge Inspector N Thangzamuan have also recovered 3 kgs of suspected opium and 6.5 kgs of opium seed from the possession of an individual during a search operation at the residence of one Henkholen Lupheng (30) of M Semoul, Churachandpur around 11.30 am on Wednesday.

Later Henkholen Lupheng was arrested from his residence at 1.30 pm and the seized suspected opium were covered with a white cloth and packed/sealed by using facsimile in the presence of Sub-Divisional Magistrate (Thanlon) and independent witness, it added.

A case has been also been registered for investigation, it further added.