Manipur police arrest 9 militants in multi-district raids, seize weapons

Imphal, Feb 4: In a significant operation against insurgent groups, Manipur police apprehended nine militants with affiliations to several proscribed outfits on Monday.

The arrests were made following coordinated raids across multiple districts in the state, as part of ongoing efforts to curb insurgency and maintain law and order.

Five of the arrested militants belong to the proscribed group KCP (City Meitei), according to a statement from the Manipur Police Control Room.

These individuals were apprehended from Mantripukhri Thakurbari, under the jurisdiction of Heingang Police Station in Imphal East District.

The arrested militants have been identified as Laishram Bulu Singh (26), RK Nelson (19), Lairelrakpam Thoiba Singh (27), Kangujam Jebash Singh (28), and Boyamayum Zabirkhan (19).

The police seized several incriminating items from their possession, including a 9mm pistol with a magazine loaded with eleven live rounds, two 36 HE hand grenades, three mobile phones, a sum of Rs. 5700, and a four-wheeler.

In a separate operation in Imphal West District, an active cadre of the banned Kangleipak Communist Party (MC) Progressive was arrested from Singjamei Thokchom Leikai.

The arrested individual, identified as Khangembam Bipin Singh (50), was involved in extortion activities, according to police sources.

In another instance, police arrested Pheiroijam Thoiba Singh (23) from Irengband Hawairou area in Kakching District.

He is allegedly connected to the banned UPPK and was involved in extorting money from the public in Kakching, Thoubal, and Imphal West Districts.

Further, Mayengbam Joychandra Singh (24), an active member of Kanglei Yawol Kanna Lup (KYKL), was arrested from Wabagai Bazar in Kakching District. He, too, was accused of extorting money from the public across the same regions.

The police also detained Sinam Yaima Meitei (45), an active cadre of PREPAK (Pro), from Yairipok Bazar in Thoubal District.

Authorities have assured the public that such operations will continue to target insurgent groups responsible for extortion and other criminal activities.