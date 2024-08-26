Manipur police arrest 5 in nighttime Koutruk shooting incident in Imphal West

Imphal, Aug 26: The Manipur Police arrested five individuals involved in an exchange of gunfire at Koutruk, Imphal West, during the intervening night of Saturday.



The arrests followed a chaotic series of events that unfolded late into the night at 2:05 am.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Pukhrambam Binit alias Amar Meitei (19), Longjam Momocha alias Vishal Meitei (34), Thokchom Loyasana alias Yaiphaba (41), Wangkhem Dilip Meitei (45), and Ningthoujam Ibomcha Meitei (40), according to a statement issued by the police.

Sources told The Assam Tribune that the violence began when a group of six to seven vehicles from Phumlou attempted to abduct two individuals.

The Meira Paibis, a local women's organisation, intervened and successfully rescued the victims, preventing the abductions.

In retaliation, armed miscreants from Phumlou attacked a Bolero car travelling from Koutruk Ching Leikai, leading to a heavy exchange of gunfire between the two sides.

The confrontation resulted in injuries to three individuals - Pukhrambam Amar (22) of Mayang Langjing sustained a gunshot wound to his right knee, Moirangthem Alex (30) of Langthabal was injured in his left hand, and Laishram Gopen (39) from Tentha in Thoubal District also sustained injuries.

Following the incident, a team led by Imphal West Superintendent of Police Ksh Shivakanta, along with Additional SP Amit, OC CDO West P Achouba, and RAF personnel, conducted a comprehensive search operation in the area.

The operation resulted in the seizure of a gypsy vehicle, two LPG cylinders, empty ammunition casings, and various items of clothing. The combined security forces concluded their search and left the area at 5:40 pm on Sunday.

The police have since intensified their search operations and area control in both the hill and valley districts to ensure further safety and prevent escalation of violence.