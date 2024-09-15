Manipur police appeal for peaceful protests as attacks on security forces escalate

Imphal, Sept 15: Manipur Police on Sunday issued a stern appeal for the public to adopt democratic and non-violent methods for expressing their demands during protests, following a surge in violent confrontations with security forces.

N Herojit Singh, DIG Range 1, while addressing the press, expressed concerns over the escalating violence that has seen anti-social elements using lethal weapons against police personnel.

“We want to remind the public that our primary role is to enforce and maintain law and order. Unfortunately, we have faced attacks from miscreants using automatic weapons, stone pelting, sling shots, and tear gas shells," Singh stated.

Singh provided specific instances of recent violence, including an incident in Khabeisoi where an officer and a colleague were injured due to automatic weapon fire and another in Kakwa where police vehicles sustained damage from gunfire.

"We have evidence of automatic weapon use during protests. Despite this, we have exercised restraint and not retaliated," he added.

The DIG highlighted the need for peaceful protests, cautioning against attempts to provoke violence.

“Protesters must avoid targeting police or destroying public property. Such actions will be met with strong responses," Singh warned, urging protesters to use democratic and non-violent methods.

He also discouraged live coverage of protests that might incite further violence.

SP Imphal West Ksh Shivakanta Singh echoed these sentiments, highlighting instances where local cooperation helped defuse tensions.

“We appreciate when locals persuade demonstrators to avoid violence. We urge community leaders to help prevent drunken and violent behaviour during protests," Singh said.

He noted that night-time protests often involve anti-social elements who exploit the chaos to damage property, including sophisticated cameras used for road safety and crime prevention.

In a separate incident on Saturday, a bomb exploded at the residence of Manipur’s Cabinet Minister for Veterinary & Animal Husbandry and Transport, Khashim Vashum, in Ukhrul’s Hamleikhong area around 8:40 pm.

The minister, a member of the Naga People’s Front (NPF) and coalition partner of the ruling BJP, was not at home during the explosion. Ukhrul police have launched an investigation into the incident, but no casualties have been reported.