Manipur planning to introduce India's first Gifted Child Scheme

IMPHAL, Jan 17: Manipur government is planning to introduce the Gifted Child Scheme- first of its kind in the country in order to train 100 talented children of the state after their selection.

This was informed by Manipur’s Education, Law & Legislative Affairs Minister Th Basantakumar Singh while speaking at the celebration of National Start Up Day organized by the Planning Department, Government of Manipur in Imphal on Monday.

Minister Basantakumar said, this is the first of its kind in the country. Under this scheme, 100 talented children will be selected and trained specially after keeping in a separate hostel.

The Gifted Child Scheme is expected to be implemented within two months. The central government also sanctioned some funds in this regard.

Stating that Manipur has been tremendously changed during the last five years, he said, “We also have plenty of talents which are God gifted.”

On the Start Up scheme which was launched in the state with the objective to provide employment to the unemployed skilled and unskilled youths of the state, he said the advancement of Information Technology had made it easier to expand a business.

We need to have a vision to have an entrepreneur in every household in the state, he added.

Earlier the state Health & Information Minister Dr Sapam Ranjan Singh while speaking on the occasion stated that passion and perseverance are keys to success of an individual.

Ranjan Singh informed that for becoming a successful entrepreneur, one needs to be determined and passionate.

Mentioning the role of entrepreneurs to bring a welfare society, he said that without the contribution of the young entrepreneurs it will be hard to bring economic changes in the country. We need to encourage our entrepreneurs so that more number of entrepreneurs will come up, the minister added.

He maintained that a clear concept, right approach, target, marketing strategies, determination etc. are needed to become a successful entrepreneur. The concept of how to market a product by the manufacturers is an important part of the process. Positive criticism is to be taken and need to learn from mistakes, he informed.

Additional Chief Secretary V Vumlunmang, Director (Planning) Kulkarani, officials of Planning Department, Entrepreneurs from different parts of the state also attended the occasion. Cheques were also distributed to the selected entrepreneurs as subsidies as a part of the celebration.