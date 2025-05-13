Manipur Guv announces Rs 10L ex-gratia to martyred BSF jawan Deepak Chingakham

Imphal, May 13: The Manipur Governor has announced an ex-gratia of Rs 10 lakh for the family of BSF Constable Deepak Chingakham, who was martyred during cross-border firing by Pakistani forces along the international border in the RS Pura sector of Jammu district.

According to a statement from the Public Relations Office (PRO), Raj Bhavan Imphal, the compensation will be provided under the Major Laishram Jyotin Singh Ashok Chakra (P) Scheme, which supports martyrs and their families.

As a mark of honour and respect, a wreath-laying ceremony is scheduled to be held at the Bir Tikendrajit International Airport in Imphal on May 13. State dignitaries, including the Governor of Manipur, will be present to pay tribute to the 25-year-old martyr. His mortal remains are expected to arrive in Imphal by an Indigo flight on Tuesday, after which they will be taken to his native village, Yairipok Yambem in Imphal East.

Chingakham was among eight BSF personnel injured during the shelling on May 10 and succumbed to his injuries a day later. He had joined the BSF in April 2021 and was the sole breadwinner for his family.

His father, Chingakham Bonibihari Singh, grieving yet proud, said, “We are really proud of his sacrifice… Due to health issues, I am unable to work.” Deepak’s younger brother, Naoba Singh, expressed his devastation, recalling Deepak’s constant support and encouragement.

Political leaders across party lines paid tribute. BJP Manipur president Adhikarimayum Sharda Devi lauded Deepak’s bravery, calling him a “proud son of Manipur.” Congress president Keisham Meghachandra echoed similar sentiments, extending condolences and praising the constable’s ultimate sacrifice for the nation.

The BSF Director General and all ranks have also expressed deep sorrow over the loss and acknowledged Chingakham’s bravery in the line of duty.