Manipur: One killed in Tengnoupal, over 60 injured in fresh firing

Imphal, Sep 8: One person was killed and several others injured in firing between the security forces and armed miscreants at East Pallel in the Tengnoupal district on Friday.

The deceased has been identified as Yenkhom Jiten (43) who hailed from the Kakching district of Manipur.

Over 60 others sustained injuries after the Assam Rifles personnel allegedly opened fire and deployed tear gas shells to disperse protesters.

The firing occurred the day the Thoubal and Kakching District Apunba Lup (TAKDAL) announced a statewide shutdown against the government’s failure to solve the Manipur crisis.

Additionally, four people were injured by stray bullets during the scuffle with security forces and have been shifted to Jeevan Hospital in Kakching district for further treatment.

Meanwhile, the source also informed that the irate mob also burnt down Kuraopokpi village, a Kuki-Zo village along the highway.