Manipur occupies 5th rank in medal tally at 37th National Games

Imphal, Nov 5: On the tenth day of the 37th National Games hosted by Goa, Manipur secured an impressive tally of nine gold and six silver medals each in the disciplines of Wushu, Cycling, and Archery.

With this, Manipur has so far bagged 25 gold, 17 silver and 22 bronze medals and occupied the 5th rank in the medal tally, as per hand information received from Goa till the filing of the report.

It was a historic day in the Wushu competition that saw six gold, four silver and two bronze medals for Manipur, in addition to the three gold medals that was clinched earlier at the Games.

The Wushu players who shone for the state with top podium honours on the tenth day of the games were Y Geeta Devi (Taijijian), Bonish Yurembam (Nungun), N Roshibina (56kg), A James (56kg), Th Meneka (70kg) and O Bidyapati Chanu (56kg). All six of them won gold medals.

Manipur men’s cyclist team –K Rahul, K Jemsh, Y Rojit bagged gold in 750m team sprint, while state Archers Wangkhem Malesori, L Rojina, Keisham Sandiya and Laishram Sophiya added a gold medal in the Indian round competition, before the mixed team of Th Heller and Wangkhem Malesori bagged another gold medal.

On Friday, the state secured 4 gold medals and 4 silver medals in Cycling, Sepak Takraw and Wushu disciplines.

Cyclist Yanglem Rojit opened Manipur's account in cycling with a silver medal by finishing second in the 10,000 m individual time trial, as he clocked second best at 1:03.891. He also bagged gold in the men’s 1000-metre sprint. State’s five-member women's team—Kh Rejiya, I Matouleibi, T Monorama, M Sonali and N Anita also won gold medals in the women’s 4 km team pursuit competition.

Around 500 persons, including 406 players, 76 coaches, 56 team managers and 22 officials and others, representing the state in 26 disciplines out of 48 disciplines, are participating in the ongoing 37th Goa National Games, 2023, which is scheduled to conclude on November 9, 2023.

In the last 36th National Games in Gujarat, Manipur became the only state from eastern India to find a place among the country’s top 10 states in the medal tally by bagging 50 medals (20 gold, 10 silver, and 20 bronze).