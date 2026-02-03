Manipur notifies three wetlands for first time under 2017 conservation rules

Imphal, Feb 3: For the first time, Manipur has notified three wetlands covering an area of 466.77 hectares, namely, Yaral Pat in Imphal East, Utra Pat in Bishnupur and Waithou Phumnom Pat in Imphal East-Thoubal districts.

“Out of 23 wetlands, we have notified three wetlands under the Wetlands (Conservation and Management) Rules 2017,” says Director Dr T Brajakumar Singh of Directorate of Environment and Climate Change (DoECC) while addressing the press on the sidelines of the World Wetlands Day 2026 observation at Yaral Pat on Monday .

Manipur has 132 wetlands as per Wetland Atlas (Space Application Centre) 2021. However, boundaries of 71 wetlands covering an area of 40,401 hectares, were delineated.

“Wetlands are green infrastructure. Human survival is closely linked to their health,” Dr Brajakumar added.

Highlighting the importance of wetlands besides terming it as the kidneys of the planet, he said three ecosystems Ching (hill), Pat (wetlands), Turel (river) have played vital roles in sustaining lives since ancestral times. “So we must protect all these three- not only for our survival but the future generations,” he felt.

“Wetlands and Traditional Knowledge: Celebrating Cultural Heritage,” underscores the deep connection between ecosystems and indigenous practices–particularly relevant to Manipur.

Principal Secretary (Forest, Environment & Climate Change) Arun Kumar Sinha, Chaiperson Dr Kh Shamungou Singh of (Technical Committee, Manipur State Wetlands Authority), Chief Electoral Officer Manipur Dr Shailesh Kumar Chourasia, Secretary (Water supply/Tourism) Hungyo Worshang and Joint Director Ph Vivekananda Sharma of DoECC also present during the day’s observation.

In his speech, Principal Secretary Sinha, mentioned that the Integrated Management Plans under the National Plan for Conservation of Aquatic Ecosystems are being implemented for five wetlands, including Loktak Lake.