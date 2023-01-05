Manipur: No fly zones for drones, UAVs notified ahead of Amit Shah's visit

Imphal, Jan 5: In view of Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s visit to Manipur, ‘No fly zone for drone and Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs)’ has been declared in certain locations in Imphal West and Bishnupur districts on January 5 and 6, according to official sources.

The District Magistrates (DM) of Imphal West and Bishnupur districts has issued separate orders in this regard, prohibiting operation of drones and UAVs, on Wednesday.

Home minister Amit Shah would be arriving in Imphal on Thursday evening to inaugurate various projects including Churachandpur medical college, the first ever medical college in hill districts of the state and lay foundation stones for many others.

The inauguration and foundation laying ceremonies will be held on Friday after the minister arrives on Thursday evening and stays overnight in the state capital.

According to Bishnupur DM, the 'No Fly Zone for Drone and UAV' will be within one km radius area of NH-2 from Torbung till INA HQ, Moirang; Chengei Lampak, Moirang; and along NH-2 from Chengei Lampak till Ngangkhalawai Helipad Ground.

In an order issued on Wednesday, the DM specified that No Fly Zone for Drone and UAV will be enforced in the said areas and routes from 4:30 pm of January 5 till the time of the Union minister's departure on January 6.

Furthermore, all unattended vehicles and construction materials piled up, if any, along the route shall have to be cleared by person/owner concerned within 10 am of January 5 failing which necessary actions will be initiated by SPs of both Imphal West and Bishnupur, the orders said.

Similarly Imphal West DM in its order on Wednesday also declared ‘No fly zone for drone and UAV’ along the whole route from Imphal International Airport to Classic Grande via Kangla Park and important locations including Imphal International Airport and RIMS.

As per the two separate orders, the above restrictions in both the districts will be enforced from 4.30 pm of January 5 till the time of the Union minister's departure on January 6.



