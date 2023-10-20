Manipur: NIA arrests second suspect in Kwakta bomb blast

Guwahati, Oct 20: In a significant development regarding the Kwakta Bomb Blast case, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) apprehended the second suspect on Thursday.

Collaborating with the Manipur Police, the NIA took into custody the accused known as Md Islauddin Khan in connection with the explosion incident.

On June 31, at around 7:10 pm, a destructive explosion rocked the Kwakta region along Tiddim Road in Bishnupur district of Manipur.

The explosion was traced back to a Scorpio vehicle placed on a Bridge by unidentified miscreants, which had been rigged with an explosive device.